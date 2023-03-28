Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki to be inducted into basketball hall of fame as member of 2023 class

Nowitzki will join basketball stars such as Dwyane Wade and Pau Gasol in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

DALLAS — *Insert goat emoji here*

Dirk Nowitzki will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2023.

Was there really any doubt though?

The official announcement was made during the men's Final Four events in Houston, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Tuesday, March 28, that the elected class was set.

Nowitzki will inducted later this year alongside Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon, Jim Valvano, Gregg Popovich, Gene Bess, David Hixon, Gary Blair, Gene Keady and the 1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball Team (Women’s Veterans).

“The Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is remarkable and truly embodies the breadth and impact of the global game today,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “This Class represents the game at every level and showcases the incredible efforts of individuals who are not only household names in the game, but also those who teach, coach and counsel to men and women at the most organic levels of basketball. The ultimate achievement of a storied career is Enshrinement in the Naismith Hall, and this Class punctuates and defines what it means to be a Hall of Famer.”

No. 41's career speaks for itself.

Amazing class! So humbled and honored https://t.co/Xa2CaqweA6 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) April 1, 2023

Nowitzki is number six on the all-time NBA scorers list. He was also a 14-time All Star, four-time All-NBA First Team member, and NBA MVP in 2007.

And who could forget his amazing 2011 Finals run in which Dallas won the NBA title and Nowitzki won Finals MVP.

Following his retirement in 2019, the city of Dallas and the Mavs didn't stop honoring their GOAT.

The street right in front of the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas was renamed to "Nowitzki Way."

The German native also had his No. 41 jersey retired in January 2022.

And on Dec. 25, 2022, a statue of Nowitzki was unveiled at the AAC prior to the Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Enshrinement weekend is scheduled for Aug. 11 and 12.