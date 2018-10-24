LOS ANGELES — Lakers teammates Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul of the Rockets have been suspended without pay for their roles in an on-court fight between the two teams.

The NBA handed down the punishments on Sunday, a day after the incident in the fourth quarter of the game between the Rockets and Lakers at Staples Center.

NBA agreed with Rockets' assertion: Rajon Rondo spit at Chris Paul. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 21, 2018

Ingram was suspended for four games, Rondo will sit out three games and Paul two games. The Rockets played the Clippers on Sunday night.

