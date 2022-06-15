There's a big new homeowner in North Texas, quite literally

The NBA legend has several ties to Texas. Now he just added another.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — North Texas has a big new homeowner, literally.

Shaquille O'Neal, the basketball hall of famer and NBA analyst for TNT, has purchased a home in Collin County, his realtor confirmed to WFAA.

No, we don't know where, exactly, the 7-footer will be living (or whether he'll actually be living here full-time). But realtor Zac Gideo said he recently helped Shaq purchase a home in Collin County, posting a picture of the two on Instagram.

Gideo, a realtor with Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate, said he connected with Shaq through Instagram.

Shaq starred for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat and later played for the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. He never had a career stop in Dallas, but he does have Texas ties, having gone to high school in San Antonio.