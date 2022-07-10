Gonzales introduces federal bill aimed at discouraging Spurs from relocating away from San Antonio

“For years, the Spurs have been a critical part of San Antonio’s identity,” Congressman Gonzales said.

SAN ANTONIO — After months of speculation that Austin could snatch the Spurs from San Antonio, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales will introduce a bill that would make it nearly impossible for the franchise to leave.

In an effort to keep the Spurs in the Alamo City, Gonzales drafted the Strengthening Public Undertaking for Retaining Sports (SPURS) Act to discourage relocation.

The bill would allow professional sports teams to move without local authorities' approval only if the team arena's owner broke its lease contract, if experts deemed the arena inadequate, or if the franchise lost money five years in a row.

"I love the Spurs, but this isn't personal," he told KENS 5 Friday. "This is business."

Talk of relocation to Austin ramped up as the team partnered with more Austin-based companies and people, such as Michael Dell, Self Financial and Joe Gebbia, the billionaire co-founder and chairman of Airbnb based in Austin.

"We're beyond a 'what-if,'" Gonzales said. "We're going to play three games elsewhere."

Gonzales says he does not support the Spurs' plan to play two home games in Austin's newly-constructed Moody Center and another home game in Mexico City.

The Spurs owners contend their home-away-from-home idea is a forward-thinking strategy designed to claim new fans and territory.

“Playing in front of our Austin fans for the first time ever during the regular season, returning to Mexico City and hosting a historic celebration in the Alamodome will each be exciting moments for our entire organization," Spurs CEO RC Buford said. "We are grateful for our loyal supporters throughout our entire region and are thrilled for the opportunity to play in front of them as part of our 50th anniversary season.”

But Gonzales argues San Antonio's economy suffers when the Spurs play elsewhere.

"No other team is doing anything like that," Gonzales said. "It sounds good... but it doesn't pass the smell test."

The measure would require team owners to give written notification of their intent to relocate a year out. In the interim, owners would have to offer their team for sale at fair market value to buyers who say they would not move the team.

In some cases, franchises that relocate would have to repay tax breaks and financial assistance they enjoyed in their original location.

The bill also allows local governments to sue leaving teams for damages.

"Whether it takes a carrot or a stick, (the Spurs) need to stay in the city of San Antonio and I'm all in to make sure that happens," Gonzales said.