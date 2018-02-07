CLEVELAND -- LeBron James is once again a former member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Following a short courting period with other teams after declining a $35.6 million player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2018-2019 season on Friday, James agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers worth a reported $154 million over the next four years.
Once the decision went public, reaction was swift on social media.
Fellow Lakers Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball tweeted their welcomes to Los Angeles, along with Kobe Bryant, arguably the greatest Laker ever.
Even the Los Angeles Rams extended their welcome to James.
Because it is Los Angeles, several celebrities weighed in on James’ decision to join the Lakers.
Model/television host Chrissy Teigen extended her welcome to California, while basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale predicted the best the Lakers could do is the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. Even action movie superstar and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger joined the welcome wagon.
In addition to the celebs, current and former Cleveland athletes are offering there support for the city, and Browns up-and-comer Myles Garrett is even jockeying for LBJ's "throne."
Fans weighed in on James’ choice to leave the Cavaliers a second time and join the Lakers, some of them remembering the championship he helped win in 2016 and others wishing him well.
After experiencing several losing seasons without a chance at the postseason, Lakers fans were full of excitement.