Becky Hammon inducted into the Woman's Hall of Fame 2022 Class

Hammon played 16 seasons in the WNBA, including her final eight in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2022 and former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is among the inductees.

She is joined by Debbie Antonelli (Contributor), Alice “Cookie” Barron (Veteran Player), Doug Bruno (Coach), DeLisha Milton-Jones (Player), Paul Sanderford (Coach), Bob Schneider (Coach) and Penny Taylor (International Player).

Following the announcement, Hammon received much praise and support for her induction.

Congrats @BeckyHammon on going into the @WBHOF today!! It is a well deserved honor! Your journey is so inspiring, and it was such a pleasure to take the court with you! Love ya ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HiqWwyqgdv — Ruth Riley Hunter (@ruthriley00) June 11, 2022

🌟 𝗪𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡'𝗦 𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗢𝗙 𝗙𝗔𝗠𝗘 🌟



From undrafted rookie to @WBHOF inductee.



Congratulations @BeckyHammon 👏 pic.twitter.com/vvhSQb05mB — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) June 12, 2022

Last night the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inducted 8 members to the Class of 2022, including our very own @BeckyHammon, Penny Taylor, and @DelishaMJones – as well as longtime announcer Debbie Antonelli.



Congratulations! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mkYrQhx5S0 — WNBA (@WNBA) June 12, 2022

Hammon left the Spurs to begin her head coaching job with the WNBA Las Vegas Aces once the Spurs' 2021-22 regular season was completed.

She has done a remarkable job with the Aces and has not forgotten the lessons Popovich taught her about leading a team from the sidelines.

"Not skipping steps is the most important, especially early on in training camp," Hammon said. "This is a whole new system for them. Offensively, defensively, the terminology is different."

She played 16 seasons in the WNBA, including her final eight in San Antonio, where she led the franchise to its first WNBA Finals appearance. She is a 6-time WNBA All-Star and a 2-time All-WNBA First Team player. In 2016, the Stars retired her No. 25 jersey.