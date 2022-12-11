NBA legend Paul Silas, father of Rockets head coach Stephen, has died

Silas also made his most notable coaching days as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers during LeBron James' first two seasons of his career.

HOUSTON — Paul Silas, a 3-time NBA champion and the father of Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, passed away on Sunday at the age of 79.

Paul was a legend in the basketball community, amassing more than 11,000 career points and 12,000 career rebounds during his NBA career. He also has two championships with the Boston Celtics and one with the Seattle SuperSonics.

After his playing days, Paul went on to coach in the NBA for 12 seasons where his son joined him on the bench.

The Houston Rockets released the following statement on Paul's passing:

"The Fertitta Family and the Rockets organization are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Silas, father of Rockets head coach Stephen Silas.

Our heartfelt thoughts are with Stephen and his family during this difficult time."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also tweeted his condolences to the Silas family:

"My thoughts and prayers, along with the rest of the city, are with @HoustonRockets Coach Silas and his family today.

Losing a parent is never easy, but with God’s convenance, strength and healing always endures.

May He grant your family and you peace during this time. st"

Paul finished his coaching career with a record of 387-488. His most successful season came during the 1999-2000 season where he went 49-33 as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets. They eventually lost in the first round to Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers.