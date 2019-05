BEAUMONT, Texas — Fort the first time since 2013 and fourth time in program history, Navarro is headed to the JUCO World Series after winning the Region XIV Championship over Blinn, 14-7.

The victory capped off a perfect week for the Bulldogs (38-16) in Beaumont. Navarro picked up wins over Laredo (11-3), Angelina (13-3), Panola (5-2) and Blinn (14-7) to secure their spot in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Blinn's season ends at (32-23)