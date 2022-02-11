Live updates: Cristian Javier masterful as Astros lead Phillies, 5-0, in Game 4

Cristian Javier is on the mound for the Astros and has held the Phillies scoreless.

PHILADELPHIA — Cristian Javier held the Philadelphia Phillies hitless through six innings in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, and the Houston Astros led 5-0 after knocking out Aaron Nola in a five-run fifth.

With the Astros trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, Javier allowed only a pair of baserunners, walking Bryce Harper leading off the second and No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh with one out in the third.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Javier struck out nine through six innings, including five in a row in the fourth and fifth. He threw 63 of 97 pitches for strikes.

On June 25 at Yankee Stadium, Javier combined with Héctor Neris and Ryan Pressly to no-hit New York. Javier threw 115 pitches over seven innings and the relievers combined for 35 more.

Don Larsen of the Yankees pitched the only no-hitter in World Series history, a perfect game against the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5 in 1956. The only other postseason no-hitter was by Phillies ace Roy Halladay in a 2010 NL Division Series opener against Cincinnati, also at Citizens Bank Park.

Houston chased Nola with consecutive singles by Chas McCormick, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña that loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth.

José Alvarado hit Yordan Alvarez on the right hip with his first pitch to force in a run and got ahead 0-2 on Alex Bregman before he lined a 100.7 mph fastball to the opposite field, into the right-field corner for a 3-0 lead.

Kyle Tucker followed with a sacrifice fly and Yuli Gurriel added a run-scoring single.

Game updates below

Astros vs. Phillies eighth inning

Astros 5, Phillies 0

Neither team scored in the eighth inning

Astros vs. Phillies seventh inning

Astros 5, Phillies 0

Neither team scored in the seventh inning

Astros vs. Phillies sixth inning

Astros 5, Phillies 0

Neither team scored in the sixth inning, but before the inning was the 'Stand Up To Cancer' tribute.

Astros vs. Phillies fifth inning

Astros 5, Phillies 0

Neither team scored in the fifth inning.

Astros vs. Phillies fifth inning

Astros 5, Phillies 0

The Astros loaded the bases before Yordan Alvarez was hit by a pitch to drive in a run. Alex Bregman doubled in two more runs, then Kyle Tucker hit a sac fly before a Yuli Gurriel single. 5-0 Houston.

Alex Bregman comes through with a HUGE 2-run double. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Pa82NrQUys — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2022

Philadelphia wend down in order in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Astros vs. Phillies fourth inning

Astros 0, Phillies 0

Yuli Gurriel singled to right with two outs. Christian Vazquez followed with a single, but Aledmys Díaz grounded out to short to end the inning.

Cristian Javier with another solid 1-2-3 inning to shut down the Phillies.

Astros vs. Phillies third inning

Astros 0, Phillies 0

Houston went down in order in the top of the inning. Altuve grounded out, Peña struck out and Alvarez lined out to left.

Cristian Javier continues to be dominant, pitching around a walk to get out of the inning with no damage.

The @astros Christian Javier is going right at the @Phillies and at least for the moment, is nasty. @JBristolKHOU #WorldSeries — Jeremy Booth (@_JeremyBooth) November 3, 2022

Astros vs. Phillies second inning

Astros 0, Phillies 0

Kyle Tucker doubled to lead off the inning and moved to third on a Yuli Gurriel groundout. Both were left on base as the Astros failed to score.

Bryce Harper drew a leadoff walk and stole second, but was left there. Still scoreless. Astros pitcher Cristian Javier has been sharp through two.

Javier thru 2...72% four-seam fastballs. The other 28% have been sliders, per Savant — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) November 3, 2022

Astros vs. Phillies first inning

Astros 0, Phillies 0

Yordan Alvarez got a two-out single, but didn't score in the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the frame, Cristian Javier retired the Phillies in order.

Top performers

Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, three triples, 46 home runs and 94 RBI for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 10-for-38 with six home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 93 RBI while hitting .259 for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel is 14-for-42 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Last 10 games

Phillies: 8-2, .247 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Astros: 8-2, .225 batting average, 2.55 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Injuries

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)