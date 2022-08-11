Jeremy Peña gets fitted for World Series grillz and has message for 'all the women who want to marry him'

While the Astros shortstop was getting fitted for his custom grillz by jeweler Johnny Dang, KHOU 11 asked him about his MVP status with Houston women.

HOUSTON — Along with World Series rings and big fat paychecks, the World Champion Houston Astros are getting custom grillz from a celebrity jeweler.

KHOU 11 was there when Peña was getting fitted for his grillz and we asked him if he has a message "for all the women who want to marry him."

Peña and Dang both grinned and held up the heart sign that helped Peña win the hearts of fans in Houston and beyond. When asked about it during the playoffs, Peña said the heart sign he holds up after getting a hit is a message to his mom.

Is Jeremy Peña single?

While most Astros players are married, the ladies will be happy to know that Peña is single. However, rumor has it he has a girlfriend who was a fellow athlete at the University of Maine.

World Series grillz, the sequel

Dang also made custom grillz for the Astros to celebrate their 2017 World Series Championship and he told Shern-Min Chow last week that the 2022 team will get them too.

I’m going to do a World Series grillz for every player to appreciate their work,” said Dang.

KHOU 11’s Zack Tawatari caught up with Houston rapper Paul Wall, who was clearly in a party mood after the Astros won it all, and reminded the Houston rapper of Dang's promise.

“Tell Johnny we’re coming to get our molds, baby,” he said.

Wall then led the partying crowd on a chant of ‘World Series grillz! ‘World Series grillz! ‘World Series grillz!’