Shooting Stars and Orbit touch down in Southeast Texas

Neches Federal Credit Union welcomed close to 400 people to their Magnolia Administration building to meet the Astro's mascot and street team.

PORT NECHES, Texas — While the Astros are on the road against the Cleveland Guardians, some Shooting Stars and a famous green alien touched down in Port Neches.

"Orbit's here at Neches and I took a picture with him," Orbit fan Maddox said. "I got my own bobblehead."

Orbit was the star of today's event as kids of all ages waited somewhat patiently in the heat for the mascot's arrival.

Kids played games, grabbed some swag, and enjoyed Kona Ice to cool down under the Southeast Texas sun.

Every kid we talked to today had only one thing on their mind.

"If Orbit comes," one kid said.

"Orbit," another Orbit fan said.

"That orbit is gonna come and give me a big hug," one kid said.

"I'm gonna give orbit a big hug," Orbit fan Baylor said.

Orbit rocked those famous antennas and paired them with a personalized World Series Championship ring.

A number of kids told us Orbit is the most important member of the Astros. One kids turned down wearing a replica World Series ring because he wanted Orbit to do the interview with him.

"You're the best."

Behind all the fun is Neches Federal Credit Union. It's partnered with the Astros organization for two years, and close to 400 kids and adults went to the Magnolia Administration building to celebrate the Astros' and NFCU's success.

"At Neches, we're really fortunate because we've built this culture of family, friends and community," Neches Federal Credit Union's Chief Marketing Officer Jason Duplant said. "We've been certified as best places to work in the area, and we're constantly having events for our kids, not only for the kids of the community, but also our employees and their families."