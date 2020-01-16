HOUSTON — Carlos Beltran is stepping down as manager of the New York Mets after he and the team agreed to part ways.

Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports was the first the break the news Thursday morning. Brown reports that Beltran told the Mets that it would be best if he stepped down.

Both Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jeff Passan of ESPN.com confirmed the report. Passan says Beltran is stepping down for his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scheme.

Beltran is the third baseball manager to lose his job in connection with the scandal.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and A.J. Hinch were fired by owner Jim Crane on Monday after MLB announced their penalties for the franchise at the conclusion of their investigations into the Astros sign-stealing scheme.

Luhnow and Hinch were suspended for a year.

