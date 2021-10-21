Red Sox vs. Astros: What to know for Game 6

If the Astros win Friday, it's on to the World Series! If they don't, they get another chance to clinch Saturday.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are back home where they hope to close out the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship and head back to the World Series for the first time since 2019.

The Astros won two of three games at Fenway Park, giving them a 3-2 ALCS lead. Game 6 is Friday at 7:08 p.m. at Minute Maid Park under a closed roof.

If you want to go, you still can, but wear your comfy shoes. That’s because it’s standing room only at Minute Maid for Game 6. Go to Astros.com/postseason for SRO tickets or call 877-9ASTROS.

Astros Street Fest starts three hours before the game -- so at 4 p.m. -- and fans need a game ticket to get in. Once inside, there’s live music, food trucks and more.

To get the fans ready for the game, Houstonian and country music star Jack Ingram will sing the national anthem. One of the Rally Nuns from Game 1 of the ALCS will throw out the first pitch. And Houston rapping legend Slim Thug will give the ‘Play Ball’ call. The Houston Police Department Honor Guard will give the presentation of the colors.

Fans heading to the game will get a rally towel to cheer the Astros on to the World Series.

The pitching matchup for Game 6 -- Luis Garcia for the Astros will go up against Nathan Eovaldi for the Red Sox.