Live updates: Astros try to bounce back in World Series Game 2

HOUSTON — The Astros look to even up the World Series against Philadelphia after letting one get away last night at Minute Maid Park. In Game 1, Philadelphia erased a five-run deficit to beat Houston, 6-5, in 10 innings. Luis Garcia gave up a 10th inning home run to JT Realmuto to break a 5-5 tie. Astros starter Justin Verlander had a five-run lead early, but Philadelphia chipped away to eventually tie it.
Tonight, Houston will send Framber Valdez to the mound opposite Zack Wheeler for the Phillies. First pitch is 7:03 p.m.
KHOU 11 will keep updates on the game throughout the night, and once this one's over, Jason Bristol and Jeremy Booth will have a game recap, which will pay on KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV.
Houston makes lineup change
Trey Mancini, who started Game 1 of the World Series, will be replaced by Aledmys Díaz. The rest of the lineup is the same.
Here's the Philadelphia lineup that Valdez will face.
Astros vs. Phillies pitching matchups
Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)
Phillies vs. Houston head-to-head
BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field in Game 2 of the World Series, with the Phillies up 1-0.
Houston is 106-56 overall and 55-26 at home. Astros hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the AL.
Philadelphia has an 87-75 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fifth in the NL.
The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.
Pre-game festivities
Former Astros stars Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell will be involved in the ceremonial first pitch. Houston's own Bun B will have the 'Play Ball' call. And Little Big Town will perform the national anthem before the first pitch. Street Fest is also part of the pre-game fun.