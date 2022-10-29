Live updates: Astros try to bounce back in World Series Game 2

Houston fell in 10 innings to Philadelphia last night. The Phillies lead the World Series, 1-0

HOUSTON — The Astros look to even up the World Series against Philadelphia after letting one get away last night at Minute Maid Park. In Game 1, Philadelphia erased a five-run deficit to beat Houston, 6-5, in 10 innings. Luis Garcia gave up a 10th inning home run to JT Realmuto to break a 5-5 tie. Astros starter Justin Verlander had a five-run lead early, but Philadelphia chipped away to eventually tie it.

Tonight, Houston will send Framber Valdez to the mound opposite Zack Wheeler for the Phillies. First pitch is 7:03 p.m.

Houston makes lineup change

Trey Mancini, who started Game 1 of the World Series, will be replaced by Aledmys Díaz. The rest of the lineup is the same.

Dusty Baker says he told Trey Mancini that he needs to be more aggressive: “You can talk to them as much as you want to talk to them…but when they get up there, they’re alone in the box.” — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 29, 2022

Here's the Philadelphia lineup that Valdez will face.

Schwarber, Bryce and the righties vs. Framber in Game 2.



He held RHB to a .229 BAA in 2022 (vs. .192 LHB)

Astros vs. Phillies pitching matchups

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

Phillies vs. Houston head-to-head

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field in Game 2 of the World Series, with the Phillies up 1-0.

Houston is 106-56 overall and 55-26 at home. Astros hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Philadelphia has an 87-75 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

