Astros Peña, Breggy, Mancini talk about parade, 'incredible' fans and championship

Before the Houston Astros boarded the bus from Minute Maid Park some of them stopped to chat with KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera and Matt Musil.

HOUSTON — Leading up to the downtown victory parade celebrating the Houston Astros' World Series Championship, the fans weren't the only ones excited.

The Astros players were clearly pumped as they boarded the bus from Minute Maid Park to the parade site on Smith Street.

A few of them stopped to chat with KHOU 11 Sports' Daniel Gotera and Matt Musil.

Jeremy Peña

"I mean this is why we do it. It's special to be able to pull it off and we're excited, we're excited to see the fans going out," shortstop Jeremy Peña said. "I hope the city's there. Looking foward to it."

The World Series MVP said he's still processing winning the World Series by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 Saturday night.

"I've been on cloud 9. I still haven't processed everything, but it's special," Peña said.

Alex Bregman

Third baseman Alex Bregman said the turnout for the parade was awesome and he couldn't wait to see all the fans lining the streets to celebrate the Astros.

"A lot of excitement, super excited for this day," Bregman said. "Dream come true for every single person in here. You know, you work all year long, it's very hard to try and accomplish a championship and we did that."

The new dad said it's been really special to share the wild ride with his wife Reagan and baby son Knox.

"It's unbelievable just to be able to celebrate a championship today with my family here. My son's here. We're gonna be riding on the float for the parade," Bregman said.

Breggy said he's already looking forward to next season.

"It was a heck of a year. We've got a young team and the window's going to be open."

His message for his teammates who are celebrating their first World Series Championship?

"Enjoy it, have a lot of fun doing it, and remember it when you go to spring training so we can do it again."

Trey Mancini

Trey Mancini joined the Astros late in the season in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. He made some clutch hits and key plays in the Astros' run to the championship and his first World Series ring.

He's been impressed with the love Astros fans have shown for the team.

"I heard they shut universities, schools down today and everything like that. Shows how special it is to play here that everybody's going to come and support us like that," Mancini said. "We felt the love the other night and to be able to clinch it here in our home park was absolutely incredible.

Mancini was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 when he returned to the Red Sox after battling cancer. He's a free agent now but said he'd love to stay with the Astros.