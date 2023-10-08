Roof to be OPEN for Game 2 of ALDS between Astros, Twins

The Astros initially said the roof would be closed for the first two games of the ALDS but flipped the script in a Sunday announcement.

HOUSTON — The Astros usually play with the roof closed at Minute Maid Park, but the team announced it would be open for Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Twins. The team said the roof status was "subject to change."

Game 1 was played with the roof closed on Saturday and Houston beat Minnesota 6-4 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 is slated to start at 7:03 p.m. It's expected to be cool and dry with temperatures in the 60s. Rain isn't expected and the wind shouldn't be an issue.

Street Fest was scheduled to begin three hours before game time. You have to have a ticket to get in, but once inside, there are food trucks, games and live music.

Framber Valdez was expected to start for the Astros while Pablo Lopez was slated to start the game for the Twins.

Games 3 and 4, if necessary, will be played in Minnesota with the series shifting back to Minute Maid Park only if a Game 5 is needed.

Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the defending World Series champion Astros held on for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in their ALDS opener Saturday. Former Astros star Carlos Correa had two hits in Houston for the Twins, who continued to struggle at the plate with runners in scoring position. They went 1 for 12 after going 1 for 10 in the Wild Card Series against Toronto.

The Astros are the current betting favorites to win the World Series at +340, followed by the Braves (+450) and Phillies (+480), according to FanDuel Sportsbook.