Dad surprises Astros fan son with World Series tickets in viral TikTok video

When Houston punched its ticket to the 2022 World Series, dad Chris did too.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — National polls would have you believe no one outside the state of Texas is rooting for Houston in the World Series, but social media tells a different story.

If there's one team Louisiana 8-year-old Mayes Brister loves, it's the Astros.

"I was rooting for the Astros when I was three years old," said Mayes.

That's how old he was when he sat on his dad Chris's lap and watched the Astros win the 2017 World Series.

"Since then, the kid has watched nothing but the Houston Astros," Chris Brister said. "He didn’t even watch Paw Patrol. He spent his time watching Major League Baseball."

So when Houston punched its ticket to the 2022 World Series, dad Chris did too. He shared the secret in a TikTok video that quickly racked up more than a million views. It showed Mayes eating at the table while Chris looked at his phone, which displayed two World Series tickets.

On the video, Chris said, "The little boy who loves the Astros so much has no clue that on Friday, he’s going to get to experience Game 1 of the World Series."

Chris shared the emotional reveal early Friday morning. In it, he played the original video for Mayes, who promptly gives his dad a big hug.

"He’s kind of at the age where I think he gets it. I think it will mean a lot. But he’s also at the age where everything’s so big to him," said Chris. "I wanted to give him one childhood memory that would last a lifetime."

On Friday, the pair drove from Ruston to Houston with enough time to stop by Dick’s for some gear and grab a bite at Biggio’s before the big game.

All Mayes dreams haven’t come true yet, though. That’s up to the Astros.