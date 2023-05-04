Kyle Tucker hits homer that breaks lights at Minute Maid Park

Kyle Tucker's second homer of the 2023 season was a 397-foot moonshot to right field that broke lights in the scoreboard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — King Tuck was at it again Tuesday night, driving in the first two Astros runs of the game against the Detroit Tigers.

It's Kyle Tucker's second RBI, a go-ahead homer in the fourth inning off Detriot starter Matt Manning, that really makes you smile.

His 397-foot blast to right field smacked the video board in the middle of the first and second levels at Minute Maid Park. Check out video of the homer here.

When it hit the narrow strip of lights, it knocked out some lights that made up the "M" in Houston Methodist, which had an advertisement running at the time.

According to the Astros' broadcast team, the ball came off Tucker's bat at 103.2 mph.

Sent that one to his Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/tC0jNX63of — Houston Astros (@astros) April 5, 2023