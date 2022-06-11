'He's such a legend, who (expletive) cares' | Kate Upton on Justin Verlander's elusive World Series win

HOUSTON — One of the storylines of this World Series was Astros’ ace Justin Verlander, and that elusive World Series win.
For all that he’s accomplished in his career, this year's favorite to win the Cy Young Award and future Hall-of-Famer had never won a World Series game. That is, until this season.
KHOU 11’s Jason Bristol caught up with Verlander’s wife, Kate Upton, on the field after the Astros won the World Series and asked her about her husband getting that first win under his belt in the Fall Classic.
“I’m so happy that he has it, but he’s such a legend, who (expletive) cares,” said Upton.
It looked like Verlander was going to get it in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park, as the Astros’ ace was on the mound when Houston had a 5-run lead against Philadelphia. But the Phillies stormed back to win the first game 6-5 in extras.
Verlander got his second chance in Game 5 in Philadelphia, and gave up only one run – a leadoff home run to Kyle Schwarber – and the Astros held on for a 3-2 win.
Verlander’s win was preserved in that game by spectacular defensive plays by Chas McCormick in right field, making a leaping catch against the wall, and first baseman Trey Mancinci, who made a diving stop of a ball that would have tied the game.
Before the win in Game 5, Verlander, who is expected to win the Cy Young Award later this month, had started in eight World Series games, but had been 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA.