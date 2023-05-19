Astros announce the return of Jose Altuve

The star second baseman had been out of action since March when he was hit by a pitch in the World Baseball Classic.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve is set to make his regular season debut Friday night after starting the season on the injured list, the team announced.

The star second baseman had been out of action since March when he was hit by a pitch in the World Baseball Classic while playing for Venezuela against the U.S. He suffered a fractured thumb and required surgery.

Altuve just finished a rehab assignment with the Corpus Christi Hooks and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys before rejoining the team Thursday.

The Astros are coming off a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs earlier in the week. They are set to host the Oakland A's for a three-game series this weekend.