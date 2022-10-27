Here's who's throwing first pitch, singing national anthem, making 'play ball' call before World Series games in Houston

There's a star-studded lineup for the pregame festivities ahead of Game 1 and Game 2 of the World Series.

HOUSTON — Games 1 and 2 of the World Series will be held at Minute Maid Park and the Houston Astros are pulling out all the stops to make sure it's a memorable experience for everyone who shows up.

The games will start at 7:03 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Street Fest

The Astros are hosting a special postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 1 of the World Series.

Fans with a game ticket can get in starting at 4 p.m.

There will be live music, food trucks, inflatables, games and more.

Rally towels

Fans are encouraged to wear orange and all in attendance will get a rally towel at both games.

Roof status

The roof at Minute Maid Park will be closed for Game 1.

National anthem

Six-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and Black Pumas co-founder Eric Burton will sing the Star Spangled Banner before Game 1.

Grammy, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award-winning country music group Little Big Town will sing the national anthem ahead of Game 2.

First pitch

In honor of the Astros’ celebration of 60 years of professional baseball in Houston, legendary Astros outfielder, 2022 Astros Hall of Fame inductee and key contributor in the 1980 NLCS vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, Terry Puhl, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch, the team said in a release.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:03 CT.

Hall of Famer Craig Biggio will throw the ceremonial first pitch to fellow Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell ahead of Game 2.

'Play ball' call

United States Olympic gold medalist and Houston native Simone Biles will make the "play ball" call before the game starts.