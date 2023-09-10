Javier works 5 scoreless, Astros hit 4 homers en route to 9-1 win over Twins

Houston tweaked its lineup for Game 3 of the American League Division Series and earned a crucial win over Minnesota.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Astros are in Minnesota and took a 2-1 lead in the American League Championship Series against the Twins.

Over the weekend, the teams each won a game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, so the best-of-five is now a best-of-three, with the winner moving on to the American League Championship Series against the winner of the Baltimore-Texas series.

Cristian Javier took the mound for Houston against Sonny Gray. The Astros shifted their starting lineup around a little, adding Mauricio Dubón in center field and Yainer Díaz as the designated hitter. Chas McCormick was out of the starting lineup for Houston.

The @astros lineup for Game 3 here in Minneapolis. Mauricio Dubón in, Chas out.

Yordan in LF. Yainer, as Dusty suggested, will DH.@KHOU pic.twitter.com/QbWPVv3wjI — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 10, 2023

A running account of the game is below.

First inning

Houston 4, Minnesota 0

Jose Altuve led off the game with a single and Alex Bregman went down looking for the first out of the inning. Yordan Alvarez reached second base on a ball hit down the first-base line, moving Altuve to third. Kyle Tucker singled through the left side of the infield, bringing in Altuve for the first run of the game.

José Abreu then homered to left field to make it a 4-0 game.

Cloudy with a chance of meatballs. pic.twitter.com/jGmaL6ZOw4 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 10, 2023

Yainer Díaz went down looking and Dubón popped out to end the inning.

Javier struck out Edouard Julien to start the bottom half of the inning. Jorge Polanco then worked a walk and Max Kepler doubled to right field, putting two runners in scoring position with one out. Royce Lewis and Carlos Correa both struck out swinging to end the threat.

Second inning

Houston 4, Minnesota 0

Jeremy Peña led off the second inning with a single and Martín Maldonado laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him into scoring position. The single extended Peña's postseason hitting streak to 10 games.

Altuve went down looking and Bregman grounded out to end the inning.

Javier struck out Alex Kirilloff and Matt Wallner to begin the home half of the fifth. Willi Castro fouled out on a bunt attempt to end the inning.

Third inning

Houston 4, Minnesota 0

Alvarez doubled down the first-base line to begin the third inning against Gray. Tucker grounded out to second, moving Alvarez to third with one out. José Abreu and Díaz struck out to end the frame.

Ryan Jeffers was hit by a pitch to start the home half of the third. Julien also walked by Javier got Polanco swinging and Kepler popped out to left field for the second out of the inning. Lewis lined out to left to end the inning.

Fourth inning

Houston 4, Minnesota 0

Dubón singled to left to start the fourth. Peña and Maldonado both flew out to right field, turning the lineup over. Altuve then went down looking to end the inning.

Javier got Correa to ground out to shortstop on the first pitch of the home half of the inning. Kirilloff grounded out to second for the second out and Wallner struck out swinging to end the inning, Javier's seventh strikeout of the game.

Fifth inning

Houston 5, Minnesota 0

Gray remained in the game and Bregman homered to lead off the fifth inning for the Astros.

Alvarez followed with a double down the right-field line, his second of the game. Gray walked Tucker, which ended up being the last batter he faced. Emilio Pagán came on in relief and got José Abreu to pop out, Díaz swinging and Dubón to fly out to right to end the inning.

Javier walked Castro to start the inning but got Jeffers to fly out to center for the first out of the inning. Julien and Polanco worked walks, loading the bases. Kepler struck out looking and Lewis went down swinging to end the threat.

ICE IN HIS VEINS ❄️



Cristian Javier gets out of a bases loaded jam!!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/JVpSDedZM2 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 10, 2023

Sixth inning

Houston 6, Minnesota 1

Kenta Maeda replaced Pagán to begin the inning. Peña walked and Maldonado singled to left, moving Peña to third as he was in motion on the play. Altuve lined out to shortstop for the first out of the frame. Bregman delivered an RBI single to tack on another run for the Astros.

Six runs through six. pic.twitter.com/kUMp2xMUXM — Houston Astros (@astros) October 10, 2023

Alvarez grounded out to first for the second out of the inning. Tucker grounded out to end the frame.

Javier's day ended after five scoreless innings and nine strikeouts.

BIG GAME JAVI.



ALL 9 PUNCHOUTS. pic.twitter.com/OxwYOYpqPw — Houston Astros (@astros) October 10, 2023

Hunter Brown came on in relief to face the middle of the Twins' lineup. Correa singled through the shift to open the inning. Donovan Solano pinch-hit for Kirilloff and flew out to right for the first out. Wallner worked a walk, putting runners on first and second with one down. Castro singled to right, scoring Correa and making it 6-1. Jeffers grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Seventh inning

Houston 6, Minnesota 1

Maeda remained in the game to face José Abreu, who struck out swinging to start the inning. Díaz grounded out and Dubón struck out to end the inning.

Bryan Abreu relieved Brown and worked a 1-2-3 inning.

Eighth inning

Houston 7, Minnesota 1

Bailey Ober took over for Maeda and got Peña to fly out to center to start the inning. Maldonado singled and Altuve flew out to left for the second out. Bregman struck out looking to end the inning.

Phil Maton relieved Bryan Abreu in the eighth inning and got Lewis to line out for the first out. Correa lined out to center and Solano went down looking to end the inning.

Postseason Phil painting corners. pic.twitter.com/z3kIXb44as — Houston Astros (@astros) October 10, 2023

Ninth inning

Houston 9, Minnesota 1

Ober stayed in the game to face the heart of the Astros' lineup. Alvarez homered to increase the lead to 7-1.

Tucker followed with a walk and then José Abreu hit his second homer of the game to make it 9-1.

HIS SECOND OF THE NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/9sk46PzVFI — Houston Astros (@astros) October 10, 2023

Díaz struck out and Dubón singled to center, knocking Ober out of the game in favor of Griffin Jax. Peña lined out to the warning track in right field for the second out of the inning. Maldonado went down swinging to end the inning.