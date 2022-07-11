Astros sign 2020 AL MVP José Abreu

Abreu, 35, has spent his entire 9-year career with the Chicago White Sox. He is a career .292 hitter with 243 homers.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros announced Monday they came to an agreement on a three-year deal with free agent first baseman José Abreu.

The team said it would hold a news conference on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to introduce Abreu. Owner and Chairman Jim Crane will be by his side.

Abreu, 35, was American League Rookie of the Year in 2014 and AL MVP in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He's from Cuba and has spent all of his nine MLB seasons with the Chicago White Sox. He's a career .292 hitter with 243 homers.

Abreu has finished in the top 21 of MVP voting in seven of his nine seasons. He's remarkably healthy, too, playing all 60 games in his MVP year as well as at least 145 games in seven of his other eight seasons.

Just days after winning the World Series, the Astros announced they’re parting ways with general manager James Click. Click had been the team’s general manager since 2020 when he took over for Jeff Luhnow, who was fired after news of the sign-stealing scandal broke. No replacement for Click has been announced.

Other Astros free agent news

Yuli Gurriel, who has started for Houston since 2016, is also a free agent and is also from Cuba. The 38-year-old had a down regular season after winning the AL batting title in 2021. He heated up in the postseason before a knee injury knocked him out for Game 6 of the World Series, and said Saturday that he’d like to return next season.

Earlier this month, the Astros signed reliever Rafael Montero to a $34.5 million, three-year contract.