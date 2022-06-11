Here are the Astros World Series items heading to the Hall of Fame

If you're heading to Cooperstown any time soon, be on the lookout for some of the newest Astros items from this year's World Series.

HOUSTON — After beating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games, the Houston Astros are World Series champions for the second time in the last six years.

Several items from this year's run are heading to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Here's a look at what the Astros turned over to be enshrined in the Hall.

Yordan Alvarez's Game 6 bat

To say Alvarez hit a homer in the clinching game of the World Series is an understatement.

He smashed a 450-foot moonshot to dead center that cleared the batter's eye. It also gave Houston a 3-1 lead that would prove to be enough to secure the franchise's second title.

HE CLEARED THE BATTER'S EYE. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KbeFebMggH — Houston Astros (@astros) November 6, 2022

Dusty Baker's Game 2 jersey and Game 6 wristbands

Houston's manager is known for his toothpicks ... and wristbands.

Baker's Game 2 jersey (Astros 5-2 win over Phillies) as well as the wristbands he wore during the clinching game are headed to the Hall of Fame.

Ryan Pressly's Game 6 cleats

He closed the door on Houston's second title, so it's fitting that his shoes make it to the display in Cooperstown.

He pitched 5.2 innings in the Fall Classic and converted two saves while only allowing 2 hits.

Jeremy Peña's Game 1 jersey

Houston lost Game 1 of the World Series 6-5 but Peña -- a rookie -- doubled and scored in the third inning.

Justin Verlander's Game 5 cleats

Houston's ace was able to secure his first World Series win when the Astros beat the Phillies in Game 5.

Jose Altuve's Game 6 elbow guard

Houston's heart and soul led off every game of the playoff run, and despite a prolonged slump early in the postseason, still delivered a .308 average in the World Series.

Framber Valdez's Game 2 cleats

Valdez got Houston's first win of the 2022 Fall Classic with a dominant performance in Game 2. He tossed 6.1 innings of one-run ball and Houston went on to win 5-2 to even the Series.

Baseball, rosin bag from Christian Javier's start in Game 4

The Houston Astros became the second team to be able to say they threw a no-hitter in the World Series thanks in large part to Javier's dominant start in Game 4.