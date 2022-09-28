Beaumont Kelly's Ford Proctor is the latest Southeast Texan to earn a spot in the MLB

Beaumont native Ford Proctor made his debut with the San Francisco Giants over the weekend

BEAUMONT, Texas — Our little corner of the state has produced some great athletes that have made it to the professional ranks. Over the weekend another star from the 409 got the call.

Kelly's Ford Proctor made his Major League debut Saturday with the San Francisco Giants and on Sunday he collected his first big league hit in 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"When I found out I was obviously super excited. I had to get on the phone and tell my parents and luckily they could get a flight out. They were able to be there. My family, sisters, brother, my fiancee. So a really, really special weekend. Super blessed and thankful for everything that happened this past weekend."

Proctor is excited to be the latest Southeast Texans to earn a spot in the MLB.