HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are hoping to avoid elimination Thursday night in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

The Boston Red Sox hold a 3-1 series lead after an 8-6 victory over Houston Wednesday in Game 4.

Follow below for live updates before and throughout the game:

Photos: Astros try to avoid elimination in ALCS Game 5

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
=Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) hits a single against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel hits a single against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) reacts after retiring the Boston Red Sox in the second inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) commits a throwing error in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros outfielder Tony Kemp (18) makes a catch on a fly ball against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) commits a throwing error against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hits a single against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts after commiting a throwing error against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
A fan holds up a sign for Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (not pictured) against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hits a single against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros former players Jose Cruz (left) and Jeff Kent (right) before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) warms up in the bullpen before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) warms up in the bullpen before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of the field before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Photos: Inside Minute Maid Park for Game 4

Astros fans were rowdy and ready for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Boston Red Sox. Minute Maid Park was a sea of orange and blue. (Michelle Homer photos)
THIRD INNING

J.D. Martinez hits a home run to left off of Justin Verlander to put the Red Sox on the board first.

PREGAME

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow has faith in the Astros for Game 5.

KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, Matt Musil, Daniel Gotera and Jeremy Booth take questions from viewers about the Astros ahead of Game 5.

HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Correa has been moved from seventh to fourth in the Houston Astros' batting order for Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Astros manager AJ Hinch made the switch for his team's must-win game Thursday night after Correa had three hits and drove in two runs in Game 4. It was the first multi-hit game this postseason for Correa, the shortstop who has struggled with back problems for months.

Tap here to read more.

