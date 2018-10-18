HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are hoping to avoid elimination Thursday night in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

The Boston Red Sox hold a 3-1 series lead after an 8-6 victory over Houston Wednesday in Game 4.

Follow below for live updates before and throughout the game:

THIRD INNING

J.D. Martinez hits a home run to left off of Justin Verlander to put the Red Sox on the board first.

#KHOU11 Thats the first run Verlander has given up after pitching 26 scoreless innings in postseason elimination games — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 19, 2018

PREGAME

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow has faith in the Astros for Game 5.

Last year, we were 3-0 in elimination games. We can do this! @astros #NeverSettle — Jeff Luhnow (@jluhnow) October 18, 2018

KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, Matt Musil, Daniel Gotera and Jeremy Booth take questions from viewers about the Astros ahead of Game 5.

HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Correa has been moved from seventh to fourth in the Houston Astros' batting order for Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Astros manager AJ Hinch made the switch for his team's must-win game Thursday night after Correa had three hits and drove in two runs in Game 4. It was the first multi-hit game this postseason for Correa, the shortstop who has struggled with back problems for months.

Tap here to read more.

