HOUSTON — The Houston Astros look to even the American League Championship Series Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 at Minute Maid Park.

Boston took a 2-1 series lead Tuesday night with an 8-2 win thanks to Jackie Bradley Jr.'s grand slam in the 8th inning.

Charlie Morton takes the mound for the Astros Wednesday night against Boston's Rick Porcello.

Follow our live updates from the game below:

FIFTH INNING

Xander Bogaerts' RBI single ties the game at 4.

FOURTH INNING

Tony Kemp's solo shot gives the Astros a 4-3 lead!

Hugs for Homers — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 18, 2018

THIRD INNING

Josh Reddick hits an RBI single to tie the game at 3!

Clutch hit by Reddick. About time bottom of lineup came through — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 18, 2018

George Springer hits a solo home run off of Rick Porcello to put the Astros within 1. Houston still trails 3-2.

Xander Bogaerts hits an RBI double to extend Boston's lead to 3-1. Josh James enters the game for Houston. Charlie Morton ends his outing after allowing 3 runs and recording 2 strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched.

If I’m the @astros I’m absolutely livid right now. This is a 3-3 game that’s scored 3-1. Awful. #postseason — Jeremy Booth (@_JeremyBooth) October 18, 2018

SECOND INNING

Carlos Correa drives Josh Reddick in, and the RBI single puts the Astros on the board. Houston still trails 2-1.

Correa!



He drives in Reddick and we're *officially* on the board! #Astros pic.twitter.com/tWGcWFQsKE — Houston Astros (@astros) October 18, 2018

FIRST INNING

In a controversial call, the umpires rule Jose Altuve is out after what could have been a home run. The ball missed Mookie Betts' glove, and the MLB called fan interference.

Watch this video! Mookie’s glove is closed. That’s a home run. #bullshitcall https://t.co/Zb9DLmCZgF — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 18, 2018

Narrator: They did not and embarrassed themselves in the process. Horrendous. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 18, 2018

That’s a HR. Ball is over the wall. Can’t have fan interference when it’s over the wall. Also, Altuve’s wrists are incredibly strong. #Htownrush #postseason — Jeremy Booth (@_JeremyBooth) October 18, 2018

Rafael Devers hits a 2-run single to put Boston on the board first.

PREGAME

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale won't start in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against Houston, the team announced Wednesday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before Game 4 on Sale lost weight because of a stomach illness that left him hospitalized after starting the ALCS opener.

--

Major League Baseball on Wednesday closed an investigation based on claims the Astros were trying to steal signals from the Red Sox dugout.

Reports from unnamed sources allege the Astros have been stealing signs. According to the Associated Press, this came up during Game 3 of the ALDS.

Related: Astros under scrutiny for allegedly stealing signs

Stealing hand signals in the MLB is nothing new, but these claims are sketchy because they involve someone not in uniform allegedly using technology to do so.

MLB released a statement on the allegations.

Statement from MLB regarding allegations involving the #Astros. It has been investigated...“We consider the matter closed” pic.twitter.com/AST9QMSY3c — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 17, 2018

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow also responded by saying, in part, "I think what happens is when a team has success, there will be a lot of other people looking at them to see what's driving their success."

#Astros GM Jeff Luhnow on allegations of his club stealing signs using technology: "I think what happens is when a team has success, there will be a lot of other people looking at them to see what's driving their success" pic.twitter.com/eDPa73Hhpg — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 17, 2018

