The Houston Astros aim to take the lead in the American League Championship Series as the MLB Playoff return to Minute Maid Park Tuesday.

Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for the Astros with the Boston Red Sox the series tied 1-1. First pitch is at 4:09 p.m. at “the Juice Box.”

Follow along on our live blog for the biggest moments leading up to and during Tuesday’s Game 3 of the ALCS.

Photos: Astros host Red Sox for ALCS Game 3

Photos: Astros fall to Red Sox 8-2 in ALCS Game 3
Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) lays down a bunt for a hit in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in a run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox of game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp (18) makes a catch against the wall in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) throws out a Boston Red Sox abseils runner in the fourth inning of game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) makes a catch for an out in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) scores a run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) rounds first base on a run scoring double in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Rondon (30) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) looks on from the dugout between innings of game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) runs to first base on a bunt hit in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) is safe at first base after a bunt hit in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros bullpen coach Doug White (55) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros bullpen coach Doug White (55) reacts after the third out of the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox of game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws out a Boston Red Sox base runner in the seventh inning of game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws out a Boston Red Sox base runner in the seventh inning in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros relief pitcher Tony Sipp (29) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) connects for a run scoring double in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) scores a run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) makes a catch for an out in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) makes a catch for an out in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) delivers a pitch in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp (18) makes a catch against the wall in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Fans hold up big head signs with the likeness of Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman during the third inning in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Tony Kemp reacts after making a catch against the wall for an out in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Tony Kemp (18) makes a catch against the wall in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates after scoring a run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) flips his bat after singling in a run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) singles in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) grounds safely into a fielders choice in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) walks off the mound after the third out in the first inning of game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) singles in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) singles in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
A general view during the national anthem prior to game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann (16) and starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) walk to the dugout prior to game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Former Houston Astros player Lance Berkman throws out the first pitch prior to game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros hold up signs supporting the Houston Astros prior to game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Fromer Houston Astros player Lance Berkman throws out the first pitch prior to game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) looks on prior to game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
A general view at Minute Maid Park prior to game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros display a Houston Strong banner prior to game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) looks on prior to game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) warms up prior to game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
A young fan watches the pregame activities prior to game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) warms up prior to game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch (14) meets with the medial prior to game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) warms up prior to game three of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Photos: Astros fans take in Street Fest before ALCS Game 3

Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.
Houston Astros fans enjoyed live music, food, photo opportunities and various other activities at the Postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 16, 2018.

UPDATES

9TH INNING

The Astros fall to the Red Sox 8-2. Boston takes a 2-1 series lead.

8TH INNING

Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a grand slam off of Roberto Osuna to extend Boston's lead 8-2.

Roberto Osuna plunks Mitch Moreland and the Red Sox extend their lead 4-2.

6TH INNING

Steve Pearce hits a solo home run off of Joe Smith to give Boston a 3-2 lead. Tony Sipp is now coming in the game to pitch for Houston.

5TH INNING

Alex Bregman drives in Jose Altuve to tie the game at 2.

3RD INNING

Tony Kemp makes an impressive catch at the wall to keep Boston from scoring.

1ST INNING

Marwin Gonzalez hits an RBI single to put the Astros on the board in the first inning. Houston still trails 2-1.

--

The Red Sox scored two runs against Astros starter Dallas Keuchel in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's game.

It started with a leadoff single by Mookie Betts, who later scored on a J.D. Martinez double to right field.

Xander Bogaerts grounded out, but it scored Andrew Benintendi, who singled to left earlier in the inning.

The Red Sox stranded a runner, ending the top half of the inning with a 2-0 lead.

PRE-GAME

A quick look at Red Sox starter Eovaldi, who takes the mound in Game 3.

Manager AJ Hinch and pitcher Charlie Morton address the media.

Why is the roof closed?

WATCH: Don't expect heating inside Minute Maid Park

Time to chill.

This crew is up early!

It's game day!

Photos: Astros fans pack Minute Maid Park for ALCS Game 1 viewing party

Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
Houston Astros fans packed Minute Maid Park to root on their team in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.
