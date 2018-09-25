Prosecutors withdrew the assault charge against Houston Astros closer Roberto Osuna as part of an agreement announced in a Toronto courthouse on Tuesday.

Osuna, who attended the hearing at the Old City Hall courthouse in Toronto, agreed to a peace bond in the case, which is equivalent to many diversion programs in the U.S. The peace bond will run for one year and includes a no-contact order with the victim, CTV News reported.

“I am pleased and relieved by today’s court decision. Now I can begin to put these allegations behind me and focus on baseball," Osuna said. "I want to thank my family, teammates and fans for believing in me. I am grateful to the Astros for providing me with the opportunity to play baseball and compete for a World Series championship."

RELATED: Roberto Osuna opens up about assault charge, second chance in Houston

Osuna said he hopes to put the incident behind him and focus on the future.

"The Houston Astros look forward to Roberto continuing his commitment to be a productive and caring part of our community," the Astros said in a statement. "The Astros remain committed to increase our support regarding the issues of domestic violence and abuse of any kind. We have engaged with a number of local, state and national organizations - and we look forward to working with them in the short term and over the long term.”

© 2018 KHOU