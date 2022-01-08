'Who's Yor daddy?': When they're not at the ballpark, these Houston Astros are busy being dads

Most of the Astros' starters are married with children so they juggle baseball with family time.

HOUSTON — When they're not at the ballpark, most Houston Astros are busy enjoying family time with their wives and kids.

From a first-time dad with a three-month-old baby to veteran fathers who have two or three children, it's a family affair for these Astros.

Alex and Reagan Bregman

Third baseman Alex Bregman became the newest dad on the roster when he and wife Reagan welcomed a son on Aug. 1.

Bregman skipped a game with the Red Sox to be at his wife's side when Knox Samuel Reagan came into the world.

"Oh, it was unbelievable. One of the best days of my life and my wife's life, mama's healthy, baby's healthy, and we're very excited," Bregman said.

He admitted becoming a father helps put the ballgames and everything else in life into perspective.

"100%. You know what's important in life. It's very special and we're enjoying it."

You can see that's true by the look on his face in this photo of Alex holding Knox shared by Reagan on Instagram. Her caption: "on 08.01.22 at 7:08pm our world changed forever." 💙

Baby "Breggy" is bound to be an Astros fan since he's already cheering on dad at the games!

Jose and Nina Altuve

Second baseman Jose Altuve and his wife Nina were childhood sweethearts, in their native Venezuela, who married in 2006.

They celebrated the birth of their first daughter in 2016. Photos of Melanie on the field during the 2017 playoffs and World Series captured hearts.

The couple welcomed a second daughter in 2020.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton

Astros ace Justin Verlander and his supermodel wife Kate Upton got married right after the World Series in 2017.

Their daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander, was born on November 7, 2018.

Lance and Kara McCullers

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife Kara became new parents on New Year's Eve in 2019 with the birth of daughter Ava Rae McCullers.

“2019 brought me my biggest blessing of all. Welcome to the world Ava Rae McCullers 👼😭💗” Kara said in a post on Instagram showing her holding their newborn daughter.

"And just like that you had my heart forever. Ava Rae McCullers 💕 #happynewyear #2020 ❄️" McCullers said in a post on Instagram.

Yordan and Monica Alvarez

The Astros slugger and his wife Monica, both natives of Cuba, have a daughter and a son.

They're also the proud parents of two adorable dogs.

Family is everything to Alvarez, who made headlines in August when his parents came to Houston from Cuba to watch him play professionally for the very first time.

Agustín Eduardo Álvarez Salazar and Mailyn Cadogan Reyes were there again when Alvarez hit a three-run walk-off homer in the ALDS.

“I think it’s one of the most special moments that I’ve had in my career, having them there ...," Yordan said through a translator.

Yuli Gurriel and Lianet Barrera

Yuli Gurriel and Lianet Barrera also defected from Cuba together.

They share three children -- or tres piñas -- a daughter and two sons.

Framber and Isamal Valdez

If any of the younger Astros need advice on parenting, pitcher Framber Valdez is one of the most experienced dads on the team.

He and his wife Isamal are the parents of three little boys.

Martín and Janelise Maldonado

Astros catcher Martín Maldonado and his wife Janelise have two little ones, a girl and a boy.

Maldonado said his daughter is the one who chose his orange hair color for the World Series.

Ryan and Kat Pressley