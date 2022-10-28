Meet an Astros superfan who's just 5 years old

Jaxon has grown up watching the team play, whether its at the ballpark or on TV at home.

HOUSTON — Meet Jaxon Miles. At just 5-years-old, he's already a veteran Astros fan.

Jaxon has grown up watching the team play, whether it's at the ballpark or on TV at home.

"How did we do against the Yankees?" KHOU 11's Shern-Min Chow asked Jaxon.

"Super good," he responded. "We swept them."

The young superfan's favorite player is slugger Yordan Alvarez, but he can tell you about every player on the Astros roster. He even knows their batting habits, from Jose Altuve tightening his gloves to Yuli Gurriel's distinctive stance and wrist swivel.

Grandpa Fernando Sanchez is Jaxon's top fan.

"Is it true that you will love your grandchildren more than you love your own children? Yes," Fernando said while laughing.

He's coached Jaxon from t-ball to being an Astros fan.

Jaxon's mom, Devan Sanchez, said his favorite Astro, however, doesn't play on the field. It's the team's mascot, Orbit.

Jaxon is currently on Orbit toy #3 after the first one saw its fair share of bad days and the second was left at a Walmart.

But those toys don't compare to the time Jaxon was able to give the real Orbit a big high five and a huge hug.

The Astros are taking on the Philadelphia Phillis in the World Series. Games 1 and 2 will be held Friday and Saturday in Houston at Minute Maid Park.