Roger Clemens, Josh Reddick and more will be part of ALCS Game 1 at Minute Maid Park

The American League Championship Series gets underway on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON — The wait is nearly over – the Astros hit the field in their AL-record sixth straight American League Championship Series on Wednesday, and the first two games of the best-of-seven series are at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will take on the New York Yankees, who eliminated the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday. Game 1 starters are Justin Verlander for Houston and Jameson Taillon for New York.

Just like in past series, there are plenty of festivities surrounding home games, including StreetFest, which begins at 3:30 p.m. for ticket holders. That’s also when fans can get into the stadium.

It’s not too late to get tickets to the game, but make sure to bring comfortable shoes. That’s because the only tickets remaining are standing room only. You can get them at ASTROS.com/postseason.

Game 1: Wednesday at 6:37 p.m.

The roof for Game 1 will be closed. Country star and Houston native Jack Ingram will sing the national anthem. Former Astros pitcher and seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens will throw out the first pitch. Another former Astro – Josh Reddick – will give the "Play Ball" call.

One final work out before the ALCS.



Sights and sounds from this afternoon. #Astros are rested and ready for whomever they have to face. pic.twitter.com/kydZglXRSM — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 18, 2022

Game 2: Thursday at 6:37 p.m.

We’ll find out closer to game time if the roof for Game 2 will be open at Minute Maid Park. Singer-songwriter Belinda Munro will sing the national anthem. Former Astros pitcher Roy Oswalt will throw out the first pitch and Conroe native and Outer Banks actor Jonathan Daviss will give the ‘Play Ball’ call.

FULL ALCS SCHEDULE

Game 1: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Minute Maid Park, 6:37 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Minute Maid Park, 6:37 p.m. Game 2: Thursday, Oct. 20 at Minute Maid Park, 6:37 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20 at Minute Maid Park, 6:37 p.m. Game 3: Saturday, Oct. 22 at New York, 4:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 at New York, 4:07 p.m. Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 23 at New York, 6:07 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 at New York, 6:07 p.m. Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, Oct. 24 at New York, 3:07 p.m.

(if necessary): Monday, Oct. 24 at New York, 3:07 p.m. Game 6 (if necessary); Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Minute Maid Park, 5:07 p.m.

(if necessary); Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Minute Maid Park, 5:07 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Minute Maid Park, 6:37 p.m.