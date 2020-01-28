HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal with Dusty Baker to become their new manager, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the Associated Press Tuesday afternoon.

USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale was the first to report the news of the Astros zeroing in on Baker calling it a “perfect choice” for manager after the firing of A.J. Hinch following the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Baker, 70, last managed the Washington Nationals from 2016-17 where he led them to a 189-132 record. He had stops in Cincinnati, Chicago and San Francisco before that with an overall regular season winning percentage of .534 in 3,637 games.

Baker led the San Francisco Giants to the 2002 National League pennant while also leading his squads to playoff appearances in each of his managerial stops.

He has produced eight postseason teams, including six division champions, over the course of his career. Baker is also a three-time National League Manager of the Year (1993, 1997, 2000).

During his 19-year playing career with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, Baker was an All-Star, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, and World Series winner.

Baker was born in 1949 in Riverside, Calif. He graduated from Del Campo High School in Carmichael, Calif.

After that, he attended American River College in Sacramento.

Baker also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1967-1975. He is also a prostate cancer survivor.

