Altuve ties former Astros star for most runs scored in a single postseason

Altuve now has 21 runs scored this postseason. Carlos Beltran had 21 with the 2004 Astros.

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve scored a run in the third inning of Game 5 of the World Series and then again in the eighth inning. Those runs tied him with another former Astros star for the most ever in a single postseason.

Those runs gave Altuve 21 runs scored during this postseason, according to MLB Stats. That passes the Dodgers’ Corey Seager, who accomplished it last season and ties him with Carlos Beltran, who did it in 2004.

Beltran had 21 runs scored for the Astros in the 2004 postseason. Beltran hit eight home runs, including homers in five consecutive games.

That year, the Astros were eliminated by the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series.