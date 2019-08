BEAUMONT, Texas — The Mid-County Babe Ruth All-Stars opened pool play at the 2019 Babe Ruth World Series by sweeping the competition after defeating Onondaga Valley (3-2) and Vancouver (10-4) Saturday afternoon.

Carson Roccaforte led the squad by going two-for-three with 5 RBI's, while Grant Rogers picked up the victory on the hill by lasting five innings, allowing two hits and four runs.