BEAUMONT, Texas — After sweeping the competition at the Southwest Regional Tournament, it's no surprise that the Mid-County Babe Ruth All-Stars were fire on all cylinders on day one of the World Series Tournament.

Cade Holyfield earned the victory for Mid-County. Allowing no hits and no runs over one and one-third inning.

Adam Rocoforte led the team going one-for-three with two rbi's.