NEDERLAND, Texas — The Mid-County Senior Babe Ruth All-stars met up for one last workout before hitting the road to Mobile, Alabama Wednesday.
Mid-County is looking to win the league's second world championship title in the eighteen and under division. That series win came in 2017 when the local stars took home the trophy in Washington.
While the league represents Mid-County, over the years the team has really evolved into a selection of the top players from across Southeast Texas.
Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series
Mobile, Alabama
National Pool
Mid-County, Texas
Crown Point, Indiana
Onondaga, New York
Vancouver, Washington
American Pool
Mobile, Alabama
China
Cape Cod, Massachusetts
Debary, Florida
Border, Colorado
Mid-County Pool Schedule
August 2 - vs Onondaga, New York - 2:30 pm
August 3 - vs Vancouver, Washington - 10:00 am
August 5 - vs Crown Point, Indiana - 10:00 am
August 6 - vs Bakersfield, California - 10:00 am