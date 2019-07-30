NEDERLAND, Texas — The Mid-County Senior Babe Ruth All-stars met up for one last workout before hitting the road to Mobile, Alabama Wednesday.

Mid-County is looking to win the league's second world championship title in the eighteen and under division. That series win came in 2017 when the local stars took home the trophy in Washington.

While the league represents Mid-County, over the years the team has really evolved into a selection of the top players from across Southeast Texas.

Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series

Mobile, Alabama

National Pool

Mid-County, Texas

Crown Point, Indiana

Onondaga, New York

Vancouver, Washington

American Pool

Mobile, Alabama

China

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Debary, Florida

Border, Colorado

Mid-County Pool Schedule

August 2 - vs Onondaga, New York - 2:30 pm

August 3 - vs Vancouver, Washington - 10:00 am

August 5 - vs Crown Point, Indiana - 10:00 am

August 6 - vs Bakersfield, California - 10:00 am