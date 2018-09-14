AUSTIN — It was a special night on January 4 in 2006 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

The Longhorns and Trojans. Texas and Southern California. Mack Brown and Pete Carroll. Reggie Bush and Vince Young.

An epic battle. A game in which Texas made two key plays. A fourth down and two stop by the UT defense, and a fourth and five touchdown by Young and the Longhorns offense.

It's a game which continues to be discussed across the country. Former Texas head coach Mack Brown said there are two divisions of folks who debate about the game.

"The state of Texas all loved that game," he said. "So, I've had Aggies come up, whether it's a Horned Frog or a Cougar, Texas Tech, and they say, 'Coach, thank you for winning the national championship for our state.' But, the one that really gets me is there are so many USC fans across the country and they stop me in an airport and say, 'I hate you.' I say, 'Can I have your name? That's a pretty strong word. Tell me why you hate me. USC? I don't mind you hating me because we won.'"

Mack Brown discussed all things related to that game, Vince Young, and UT's chances against Southern Cal Saturday night.

