Lumberton trio sign to play at the next level

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton's Garrett Irwin, Julius Chizer and Brittain Alfaro signed on Monday to continue their sports career at the next level.
Irwin will continue his baseball career at NCAA Division III LeTourneau University in Longview.
"It's always been a dream of mine ever since I was four," Irwin said.
Julius Chizer will continue his football career at NCAA Division III Mary-Hardin Baylor in Belton.
"Two years ago I didn't think I would play college football," Chizer said. "I grew up, got stronger and found out that I could."
Brittain Alfaro will continue his football career at NCAA Division II Angelo State in San Angelo.
Lumberton athletic director Chris Babin said none of this would have been possible if they were not high character kids.
"You don't sit behind those tables unless your'e a great kid," Babin said. "If you're not good in the classroom, not a high character kid and you're not a hard worker, then you're not sitting here today."