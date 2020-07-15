Lumberton trio sign to play at the next level

Garrett Irwin will play baseball at LeTourneau, while Julius Chizer and Brittain Alfaro will play football at UMHB and Angelo State

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton's Garrett Irwin, Julius Chizer and Brittain Alfaro signed on Monday to continue their sports career at the next level.

Irwin will continue his baseball career at NCAA Division III LeTourneau University in Longview.

"It's always been a dream of mine ever since I was four," Irwin said.

I am extremely blessed and excited to say that I am officially committed to LeTourneau University to further my academic and athletic career! Thank you to everyone who helped me to reach my dream! @LETU_Baseball @LETUAthletics pic.twitter.com/HOKDzvspNx — Garrett Irwin (@GarrettIrwin3) March 16, 2020

Julius Chizer will continue his football career at NCAA Division III Mary-Hardin Baylor in Belton.

"Two years ago I didn't think I would play college football," Chizer said. "I grew up, got stronger and found out that I could."

Brittain Alfaro will continue his football career at NCAA Division II Angelo State in San Angelo.

I am extremely Blessed and Honored to say that I’m going to be playing football @ Angelo State University!! Thanks to my coaches, family, and friends! #ramfam24 pic.twitter.com/odmZYwM7I5 — Britt (@AlfaroBrittain) April 5, 2020

Lumberton athletic director Chris Babin said none of this would have been possible if they were not high character kids.