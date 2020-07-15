x
Skip Navigation

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

sports

Lumberton trio sign to play at the next level

Garrett Irwin will play baseball at LeTourneau, while Julius Chizer and Brittain Alfaro will play football at UMHB and Angelo State

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton's Garrett Irwin, Julius Chizer and Brittain Alfaro signed on Monday to continue their sports career at the next level.

Irwin will continue his baseball career at NCAA Division III LeTourneau University in Longview.

"It's always been a dream of mine ever since I was four," Irwin said.

Julius Chizer will continue his football career at NCAA Division III Mary-Hardin Baylor in Belton.

"Two years ago I didn't think I would play college football," Chizer said. "I grew up, got stronger and found out that I could."

Brittain Alfaro will continue his football career at NCAA Division II Angelo State in San Angelo.

Lumberton athletic director Chris Babin said none of this would have been possible if they were not high character kids.

"You don't sit behind those tables unless your'e a great kid," Babin said. "If you're not good in the classroom, not a high character kid and you're not a hard worker, then you're not sitting here today."

RELATED: McClure makes history with commitment to Lamar

RELATED: Lumberton's Landrie Young talks lost season and bright future