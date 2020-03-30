BEAUMONT, Texas — Thursday was supposed to be the road back to state for the Lumberton Lady Raiders. Instead, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they're left wondering if they'll ever step foot on the field again this season.

"When we started hearing news of this breaking out and the severity of it, it was a state of denial," head coach Jason Hopson said. Even after they shut schools down for several days, I know we were still in the state of denial."

Though many have taken to self isolation, Hopson wants to make sure his team finds a good mental state during this tough time.

"I want these kids to understand they need to get their mind in a good place, a positive place," Hopson said. "If it means spending time with your family doing fun things, then get outside and make it happen."

Before the UIL postponed the season, the Lady Raiders were set to host Hardin-Jefferson for their senior night.

"Our next game was our senior night so I do want to give a shout out to our three seniors," Hopson said. "They are three amazing girls and I'm sorry you lost your season but like I always say, going through adversity just makes you a stronger person. You guys are going to be three tough ladies to contend with with when all this is said and done."