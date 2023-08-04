Lumberton ISD canceling classes April 12 so staff, students can cheer on Raider soccer teams at State

"This decision will allow our students and community to support our athletes during this significant event."

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Lumberton Independent School District boys and girls soccer teams have advanced to state, and the district is giving staff and students a chance to cheer on the teams.

The Lady Raiders got things started in Katy Saturday morning with a dominating 3-0 win over Lorena in Legacy Stadium. The boys later took center stage, and the Raiders took it El Campo by an identical 3-0 score.

In light of their amazing wins, Lumberton ISD decided to close all district schools Wednesday, April 12, 2023 to give the community a chance to support the teams.

"This decision will allow our students and community to support our athletes during this significant event," the district said in a release. "We invite you to come watch our Raider soccer teams play in Georgetown, Texas."

The teams will play Wednesday in Georgetown at the Birkelbach Field located at 2275 North Austin Avenue.

April 24, 2023 was originally set to be a student holiday/staff work day. Now, it will be a regular school day for staff and students.

