Lumberton Head Coach/Athletic Director presents Vidor football player with picture of sportsmanship

The picture captures the moment Lumberton ISD football players huddled with Vidor ISD football players as they prayed for injured player Ricky Gall.

VIDOR, Texas — The Head Coach and Athletic Director at Lumberton High School made a special stop in Vidor on Monday to deliver a photo some are saying displayed great sportsmanship during Friday night's game between the two schools.

James Reyes came to Vidor High School to deliver a print of a photo that captured the moment players from both Lumberton and Vidor huddled together to pray for an injured Vidor player.

The teams were facing off in Lumberton, when senior Ricky Gall broke his arm in the first quarter of the game.

Reyes presented Gall with the photo this morning, as a reminder of the moment the two teams united as he was assessed by paramedics.

"This picture shows the great sportsmanship that the Raiders showed our Pirates when Ricky got hurt," Lori Mathews, Secretary to the Athletic Director at Vidor ISD posted to Facebook.

Lumberton went on to beat Vidor 47 to 21.

Hall had surgery last week, and is now recovering.