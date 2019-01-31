LUMBERTON, Texas — The Lumberton Raiders have never won a playoff game. That could change in a couple of weeks when head coach Josh Mitchell takes the 2019 Raiders to the playoffs for only the second time in school history.

The first time LHS played boys basketball in the postseason, Mitchell was a junior averaging 9 points and 13 rebounds. The year was 2000 and his squad ended up losing in the opening round to Port Arthur Thomas Jefferson who ended up making it to the Class 5A state final four.

Two decades later, Lumberton has three games remaining, and Mitchell is letting his boys know they can finish anywhere between second and fourth in district. But whether they win a couple or lose all three remaining games, one thing is for sure, the Raiders are going to the playoffs.