BEAUMONT, Texas — In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Southland Conference canceled all remaining spring sports competitions and championship events.

The decision was reached by the Conference's presidential Board of Directors, in consultation with campus athletic directors, in full consideration of the health, safety and well-being of the league's student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support personnel and fans on the league's 13 campuses.

"The first thing that came to mind was my five seniors," Lamar softball head coach Amy Hooks said. "Not really knowing what their future was going to hold and would they get a chance to play again."

Shortly after the cancellation, the NCAA "agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports."

"I'm happy the NCAA is going to allow that but what most people don't realize is that some of these seniors already have life after softball set up," Hooks said. "Are they going to comeback for a fifth year or are they going to continue with life as they were starting to get it going."

Prior to what would be their last game of the season against UTSA, coach Hooks had one request.

"I asked them to get some momentum going into Northwestern State," Hooks said. "We did and we were all pumped in that locker room and that's how we left the season. Not a lot of teams can say they ended a season with a win."