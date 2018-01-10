BATON ROUGE -- The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
1. Alabama (58) 5-0 1497 1
2. Georgia 5-0 1405 2
3. Ohio St. (1) 5-0 1395 4
4. Clemson (1) 5-0 1278 3
5. LSU 5-0 1233 5
6. Notre Dame 5-0 1216 8
7. Oklahoma 5-0 1193 6
8. Auburn 4-1 1002 10
9. West Virginia 4-0 998 12
10. Washington 4-1 978 11
11. Penn St. 4-1 920 9
12. UCF 4-0 759 13
13. Kentucky 5-0 707 17
14. Stanford 4-1 700 7
15. Michigan 4-1 687 14
16. Wisconsin 3-1 642 15
17. Miami 4-1 600 16
18. Oregon 4-1 462 19
19. Texas 4-1 403 18
20. Michigan St. 3-1 281 21
21. Colorado 4-0 225 -
22. Florida 4-1 210 -
23. NC State 4-0 118 -
24. Virginia Tech 3-1 89 -
25. Oklahoma St. 4-1 88 -
MORE: Burrow, LSU smash Ole Miss 45-16
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 86, South Florida 83, Syracuse 74, Cincinnati 35, Iowa 34, Texas A&M 31, Washington St. 14, TCU 13, California 10, Maryland 10, Missouri 8, Mississippi St. 3, Boston College 3, BYU 3, Arizona St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, Duke 1, Hawaii 1, San Diego St. 1.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
9/30/2018 1:32:50 PM (GMT -5:00)