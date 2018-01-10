BATON ROUGE -- The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

1. Alabama (58) 5-0 1497 1

2. Georgia 5-0 1405 2

3. Ohio St. (1) 5-0 1395 4

4. Clemson (1) 5-0 1278 3

5. LSU 5-0 1233 5

6. Notre Dame 5-0 1216 8

7. Oklahoma 5-0 1193 6

8. Auburn 4-1 1002 10

9. West Virginia 4-0 998 12

10. Washington 4-1 978 11

11. Penn St. 4-1 920 9

12. UCF 4-0 759 13

13. Kentucky 5-0 707 17

14. Stanford 4-1 700 7

15. Michigan 4-1 687 14

16. Wisconsin 3-1 642 15

17. Miami 4-1 600 16

18. Oregon 4-1 462 19

19. Texas 4-1 403 18

20. Michigan St. 3-1 281 21

21. Colorado 4-0 225 -

22. Florida 4-1 210 -

23. NC State 4-0 118 -

24. Virginia Tech 3-1 89 -

25. Oklahoma St. 4-1 88 -

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 86, South Florida 83, Syracuse 74, Cincinnati 35, Iowa 34, Texas A&M 31, Washington St. 14, TCU 13, California 10, Maryland 10, Missouri 8, Mississippi St. 3, Boston College 3, BYU 3, Arizona St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, Duke 1, Hawaii 1, San Diego St. 1.

