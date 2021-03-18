LSC-PA snap two-game losing streak with thrilling double OT win over Blinn

Kanntrell Burney led the Seahawks with 25 points while former West Brook standout Joe Lucien finished with 19 points

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Kanntrell Burney hit the go-ahead free throw with 31.5 seconds remaining in double overtime and a tenacious Seahawks defense made it hold up as Lamar State College Port Arthur defeated Blinn College 99-98 after playing 10 extra minutes Wednesday night.

Burney had a triple double with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He hit 6 3-pointers and was one of 5 double-digit scorers for a team that badly needs an official antacid sponsor, because all its recent games have caused heartburn.

Six of the past eight Seahawks games -- and seven in all -- have been decided by 3 points or less.

"I felt like we lost it twice and won it once at the end," LSCPA Coach Lance Madison, referring to the fact that his players missed what would have been game-winning free throws at the end of both regulation time and the first extra period.

"We deserved this one."

The Seahawks led by 10 points, 40-30, near the end of the first half and trailed by 11 points, 67-56, midway through the second half.

"I told the guys, 'It's a game of runs. You've got to stay cool.' I knew we could get back in it."

Freshman Desmond McQuain scored 20 points off the bench, hitting on 4 3-pointers. Joe Lucien added 19, Ty Archibald 13 and Nash Golaszewski scored 11. The Seahawks hit a total of 15 3-pointers, 4 from Archibald.

In their first match with Blinn this year, the Seahawks sank 20 3-pointers and won 98-70 when the now 8-6 Buccaneers were 5-0 and nationally ranked.

Lucien had his sixth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds to go with his points. Archibald put together his third double-double, matching the Seahawks season high of 12 rebounds.