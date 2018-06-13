Wondering what to get your dad for Father's Day?

UT football coach Tom Herman might have the perfect answer for you.

The University of Texas is offering a week-long promotion, where you can buy two tickets to the Longhorns football game against Tulsa on Sept. 8 for only $50. Yes, that's right -- $50 each. Plus, any additional tickets bought after the first two will be sold at $25 dollars each.

The Texas Longhorns Athletics program posted the promotion to their Twitter account, which includes a link to redeem the offer using the promotion code: "FATHERSDAY".

🗣️| @CoachTomHerman has a message for you ⤵️



Father’s Day Package

2 tickets to @TexasFootball vs. Tulsa for only $50, & additional tickets for just $25 each



Available this week only

Promo Code: FATHERSDAY



🎟: https://t.co/wrb99L8vVK#ThisIsTexas pic.twitter.com/DCCuR5DlJn — Texas Longhorns (@TexasSports) June 12, 2018

To redeem the promotion, click here.

© 2018 KVUE