AUSTIN — The Texas Longhorns are resting up this week, but they're not slowing down their preparation.

When you work hard for something and start to see results -- like a six-game winning streak -- you don't want to pump the breaks. You want to keep going.

RELATED:

Texas football team tries jelly bean 'BeanBoozled' challenge in hilarious video

Shawn Mendes rocks his first ACL Fest performance, UT quarterback appears on stage

How are the Texas Longhorns spending their bye week?

That's where the Horns are mentally right now.

"Every time I come into that locker room I get happy," said defensive lineman Chris Nelson. "It's like I've never seen it before. The guys are so motivated to get work in, 'When can we watch film to see the stunts and movements and keys?'"

The Longhorns are not letting their recent wins distract them from getting better.

"Nobody is talking about the game we just won. The game is over with and every Monday or Sunday, we come into that locker room and nobody's bragging, talking about the plays they made, none of that," said Nelson.

The Longhorns will face Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 27.

© 2018 KVUE-TV