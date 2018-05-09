AUSTIN — The Texas football team has fallen out of the newest coaches poll.
Losing the season opener to Maryland has UT falling from #21 to completely out of the rankings, with 50 teams ahead of the Longhorns.
Alabama stays #1 with Clemson #2. Clemson plays Texas A&M in College Station this weekend.
Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma round out the top five.
Onto the home opener for the Horns
Texas plays unranked Tulsa this week and follows that with games against #12 USC, #16 TCU, #44 Kansas State and #5 Oklahoma.
1. Alabama (59)
2. Clemson (3)
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State (1)
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Stanford
10. Penn State
11. Washington
12. USC
13. Michigan State
14. Virginia Tech
15. LSU
16. TCU
17. West Virginia
18. Mississippi State
19. Boise State
20. UCF
21. Miami
22. Michigan
23. Oklahoma State
24. South Carolina
25. Florida
Among the "others receiving votes" are Texas A&M, Houston, Iowa State and Kansas State.
Texas received no votes from the voting coaches around the country.