WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Mike London, who recently served as head football coach at Howard University, will become the 30th head football coach at The College of William & Mary.

Director of Athletics Samantha Huge said London would be introduced to the William & Mary community formally on Tuesday at the President's Suite at Zable Stadium.

“This is an exciting day for William & Mary, and we are thrilled to welcome Mike and his family back to Williamsburg,” Huge said in a news release on Monday. “Mike embodies the values and character that we need to lead our football program forward, and he has demonstrated an ability to develop players and win championships over his nearly 30 years in coaching. His unique journey and commitment to the development of young men make him the perfect successor to carry on Coach Jimmye Laycock’s 39-year legacy while forging a new path for Tribe Football."

Laycock announced his retirement earlier this year. His last game as head coach of the Tribe was November 17.

London is originally from Hampton. He began his coaching career as the outside linebackers coach at his alma mater, the University of Richmond, in 1988. From there, he moved to William & Mary where he coached the defensive line under Jimmye Laycock (1990-93). He then returned to Richmond for three years (1994-96) as the outside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator before taking on the defensive line coaching duties at Boston College from 1997 to 2000.

“I am honored and excited to build on the incredible tradition of excellence Jimmye Laycock established,” said London via the news release. “He is a part of the foundation of my career and someone I have always respected. I sincerely appreciate President Katherine Rowe and Samantha Huge for making this opportunity possible. I look forward to working with them to pursue championships while developing student-athletes who will pursue excellence in the classroom and on the playing field.”

Career highlights include London's first head coaching experience at Richmond where he led the Spiders to the 2008 FCS national title during his initial campaign. After leading the Spiders to an 8-0 start the following season, Richmond became the third FCS school to receive a vote in the Associated Press (AP) Poll.

London landed the head coaching job at the University of Richmond after a two-year stint as University of Virginia’s defensive coordinator (2006-07). London oversaw the development of a group of All-ACC honorees, highlighted by 2007 unanimous All-America standout Chris Long, who was the second overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

London spent the 2005 football season in the NFL as the Houston Texans’ defensive line coach.

London graduated from the University of Richmond in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. A year later, he earned a degree in law enforcement from the Richmond Police Academy. He served as a detective from 1985 to 1987.

London and his wife, Regina, have three daughters and a son. He has two sons and a daughter from a previous marriage.

